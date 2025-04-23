Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe expands in Fortnite through UEFN tool

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) are back in a bigger, bolder way in Fortnite’s Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Following their initial landing last year, the TMNT universe has now expanded dramatically, giving creators more tools and characters to build radical, pizza-fueled adventures.

New fan-favorite characters like Krang, Casey Jones, Bebop, and Rocksteady have joined the roster, alongside the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles heroes — Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo — all now fully compatible with devices like Character, NPC Spawner, and Guard.

The compatibility unlocks the ability to design custom behaviors, in-game animations, and even fully cinematic TMNT storytelling experiences.

UEFN creators can now dive into the Dimension X Starter Island template, which includes the legendary Technodrome Prefab, futuristic skyboxes, enhanced VFX, and new terrain materials.

With no pre-set gameplay, the island gives full creative freedom to designers looking to craft original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles narratives.

TMNT’s world-building features also include signature weapons (katanas, sais, bo staffs, and nunchucks) for NPCs, plus graffiti textures that lend authenticity to TMNT-themed maps. To start building, creators can browse the Brands tab in the UEFN project browser or find TMNT Sample Islands via console in Fortnite Creative.

Publishing requires Island Creator Program membership and agreement to TMNT-specific terms — the same as for LEGO® and The Walking Dead projects.

The TMNT action doesn’t stop at map building. TMNT Dimensions 2 [ROGUELIKE] — the sequel to last year’s hit TMNT beat ‘em up — drops April 24, developed by Spiral House in collaboration with Paramount Game Studios. Players can access it with island code 0564-2509-4966.

This never-ending combat experience throws players into all-new arenas, featuring intense battles in Dimension X and the Technodrome. Face off against major bosses like Shredder, Super Shredder, Rocksteady, and Bebop, with support from allies such as April, Splinter, Casey Jones, and the four Turtles — each with expanded abilities.

The sequel introduces:

New enemy types and battlegrounds

Daily login rewards and bonus rounds

End-of-arena rewards for upgraded progression

A developer blog titled “How Spiral House Created the TMNT Dimensions [ROGUELIKE] Series in Fortnite” will also go live on April 24, offering behind-the-scenes insights into how this TMNT-inspired roguelike was brought to life.