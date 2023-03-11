Teenage student consumes 45 iron, folic pills as dare

In a tragic incident, a teenager in India died after consuming 45 iron and folic pills at a time as a dare.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency reported that 13-year-old Jaiba Fatima of Ooty Municipal Urdu Middle School in Tamil Nadu competed with four classmates on who could consume the most iron and folic pills at a time.

The other students consumed 10-15 pills at most. The deceased consumed as much as 45.

Related – Watch: Drunk man jumps into lion’s cage to ‘shake hands’ with the animal

Jaiba Fatima died at Coimbatore Government Hospital during treatment on Thursday. Two others, who also took the pills, fully recovered. Another girl got diagnosed with liver damage.

School authorities stated that 50 tablets were given to all 249 students in the school by the Health Department. A teacher was in charge of distributing the pills.

The report stated that the teacher was on leave. The deceased’s mother took the pills with her.

The education department has sought an explanation from the school’s headmaster and eight teachers.

Related – Video: Stunt goes wrong leaving man’s face on fire

People have lost their lives and suffered life-threatening injuries while doing a dare. A man in Karachi allegedly dared to ingest pressurised gas through the hose pipe, he undertook the task of succumbing to peer pressure and paid dearly for it.

The unfortunate incident that occurred in the area of Baldia Town, Karachi has been reported to the local police who are currently on the lookout for the alleged perpetrators, Asad and Sanaullah.

The man, namely Sher Khan’s body was blown up to such an extent that he passed away, the dead body was brought to a hospital in the mega city by two individuals who ran away from the premises, leaving the body there.

The two individuals who brought the body to the hospital have been revealed as Asad and Sanaullah who brought the body to Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Comments