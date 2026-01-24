Teenage victim identifies pedophile in Karachi court

KARACHI: A man accused of sexually abusing more than 100 children was identified by a teenage victim in court. Ary News reported.

Accused Imran was produced before the court of the judicial magistrate south in Karachi on Saturday,21 January,2026.

During an identification parade conducted inside the court, one of the victims, a teenage grade ten student, identified the suspect, Imran.

Following the identification process, the court ordered that the accused be sent back to jail.

Earlier on 17 Jan, 2026, Police have arrested a man accused, along with his accomplice, of sexually abusing more than 100 children over the past six years. The arrest was made on a tip-off received from the East Investigation Wing.

According to SSP Investigation Usman Sadozai, police carried out a raid in the Tipu Sultan area, arresting the main suspect, identified as Imran, along with an alleged accomplice, Waqas Khan.

Seven complaints were registered by Karachi police between 2020 and 2025 in different districts of the city. DNA evidence from all the cases matched the same individual, linking the incidents, which alerts police.

SSP Usman Sadozai stated that the victims were boys aged between 12 and 13. In one case, the child was assaulted by more than two perpetrators.

SSP further added that the main suspect is a resident of Manzoor Colony and worked as a roadside puncture repairman. He allegedly lured children with promises of motorcycle rides and took them to areas near the Malir River.

Police claimed that DNA evidence matched the suspect in all seven cases, while in three cases victims’ children identified the accused Imran. In one incident, a child identified both suspects.

The accused also took one child to the Surjani area along with his accomplice Waqas, and when the child made a voice, both accused managed to flee from the scene.

Police said further investigations are going on, and more information may emerge.