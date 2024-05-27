Teenager who went missing while hiking found dead on Trail 5

ISLAMABAD: The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing while hiking was found on Islamabad’s Trail 5, ARY News reported on Monday citing Wildlife Department sources.

According to police, the body of the missing teenager was found in a deep ditch in which he might had fallen.

The corpse was located by staffers of Forest and Environment Department who informed the police.

Police and rescue officials are making efforts to retrieve the body from the ditch located on Islamabad’s Trail 5. An iron rod will be used to recover the Taha’s body, said rescue department.

After being identified, family members of Taha rushed to the scene for identification of the body.

Initial findings suggest that boy had slipped into the ditch and succumbed to injuries.

Superintendent of police (SP) city, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Rescue 1122, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) officials, Wildlife and Forest Department teams are present at the site of incident.

Recently, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had launched Margalla Trail Patrol to protect the beautiful trails of Margalla Hills in Islamabad.

In a statement on social media platform X, he said the step was taken especially for the safety of foreigners, who love to visit these beautiful places.