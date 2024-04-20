Teens help rescue two from drowning in Lake

In a heroic attempt that made rounds on social media, two young men sprang into action and saved two people at a Triad Lake.

According to Greensboro Fire and Rescue officials, the incident occurred at Lake Higgins around 2 pm, and one of the men rescued had a disability.

18-year-old Trey Cobb says he's a lake attendant and was walking by a dock with his coworker when they spotted two men sinking in a fishing boat that eventually flipped over.

Cobb says the boat was basically on its side with two men hanging on. The 18-year-old and his coworker jumped into eight feet of water and held the boat up.

He says he realized one of the men had a disability, so he and his coworker trod the water and brought the two men back to the dock safely.

“We grabbed one guy out and pulled him out, and we were just holding the other guy because he couldn’t get out himself,” Cobb said. “I’m just glad he’s alright.”

Cobb and his coworkers worked quickly. By the time first responders got there, the boat was already back at the pier.