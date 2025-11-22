India's G.D. Bakshi, Arnab Goswami blame US for Tejas crash; video gets hilarious reactions

New Delhi: Indian political and defence commentators have strongly criticised the United States after the recent crash of a Tejas fighter jet in the UAE, stating that the Americans are trying to sabotage Tejas.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) HAL Tejas aircraft went down during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow on Friday afternoon, killing the pilot, according to Indian media reports.

Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi and journalist Arnab Goswami — both known for their hardline views and political rhetoric — linked the crash with the aircraft’s U.S.-made engine. They claimed the United States views the Tejas program as a potential threat.

Arnab Goswami claimed GE has been supplying faulty engines to Indias HAL Tejas jets. Whats funnier is, the Indians knowing fully well, their jets are defective but still took them to Dubai Air Show & tried to prove otherwise. India is only a paper tiger & cheap election slogans — ak.exe (@septumm33) November 22, 2025

Discussing the possible reasons behind the crash, Goswami pointed out that the Tejas uses an engine manufactured by the American company General Electric (GE). He questioned why an American firm would supply engines for an aircraft that might eventually compete with U.S. platforms in the global defence market.

Goswami further alleged that GE has been “delaying and stalling” the delivery of engines needed for Tejas production, suggesting that the company does not want India to build the aircraft with G.E. engine and then export it to countries such as Brazil. According to him, this was part of an effort to limit India’s defence capabilities.

“They don’t want to see India’s defence preparedness rise to that level,” he said, adding that engine deliveries had supposedly been withheld. “The Americans are trying to botch up and sabotage the whole Tejas program. They want to slow it down. That’s why I always say: America is not India’s friend and never will be.”

Goswami also claimed that the U.S. would be displeased if Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to push Tejas exports in the global defence market.

General Bakshi echoed these accusations, stating that India had paid “$1 billion in hard cash” and had so far received only two engines.

He argued that the United States had “reneged on its promises” and deliberately slowed the project. Bakshi further referenced a past incident in which Apache helicopters routed through Turkey were reportedly held back due to Ankara’s concerns about potential conflict involving Pakistan.

He concluded by saying, “We might as well now learn to distinguish who our friends are and who we can truly rely upon.”

The Indian commentators’ claims prompted hilarious reactions on social media. One user wrote: “Arnab Goswami claimed GE has been supplying faulty engines to Indias HAL Tejas jets. Whats funnier is, the Indians knowing fully well, their jets are defective but still took them to Dubai Air Show & tried to prove otherwise. India is only a paper tiger & cheap election slogans”.

Another user said. “American General Electric GE-404 Engine is responsible for the HAL LCA TEJAS Crash at the Dubai Air Show 2025.” – Arnab Goswami / Indian Media

Fun Fact: GE-404 Engine is the only thing which actually survived the crash”.