Tejas: Indian fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show

An Indian Air Force (IAF) HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday afternoon, according to Indian media reports.

The aircraft went down at approximately 2:10 pm local time while performing a manoeuvre for spectators gathered at Al Maktoum International Airport.

According to Indian media, thick black smoke could be seen rising from the Tejas crash site as stunned visitors — including families, children, and aviation enthusiasts — looked on. Several bystanders captured the dramatic incident on their phones, and videos of the crash quickly circulated online.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the pilot managed to eject before impact, and official details about injuries or damage remain limited.

The crash follows an earlier social media controversy from the same air show, where footage showed fluid dripping from a Tejas aircraft.

Indian officials clarified that the liquid was condensed water released from onboard systems such as the Environmental Control System and the oxygen generation unit — a normal process, especially in humid climates — and not evidence of an oil leak or malfunction.

About Tejas Aircraft

India’s Tejas aircraft is a homegrown, single-engine, multirole fighter jet designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). India says it is Tejas is a 4.5-generation aircraft that’s equipped with advanced avionics, a digital fly-by-wire system, and a powerful General Electric F404 engine.

With a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 and a range of over 3,000 km, the Tejas is a formidable fighter jet that’s capable of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and maritime strike missions.

The Tejas has several variants, including the Mk1, Mk1A, and Mk2, each with its own unique features and upgrades. The Mk1A variant, in particular, boasts advanced systems like AESA radar, electronic warfare suite, and improved avionics.

The aircraft has also seen action in various exercises, including the Dubai Air Show, where it crashed today during an aerial display.