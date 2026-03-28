Israel says Iran missile attack kills man in Tel Aviv

Jerusalem: Israeli authorities said an Iranian missile attack killed a man in Tel Aviv on Friday, as Tehran pressed its retaliatory strikes across the region a month into the war.

The Israeli military said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel” in at least five rounds in just over five hours, triggering air defence systems and warning sirens late on Friday and early Saturday.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service said a man was killed in Tel Aviv in one of the attacks.

Two other men, aged 65 and 50, were wounded in a separate incident in the city, and another two in the southern town of Kuseife, MDA said.

In a video from one of the impact sites shared by the military, Home Front Command official Miki David said a residential apartment was hit by a cluster munition.

Cluster munitions explode mid-air and scatter bomblets across a wide area. Iran and Israel have previously accused each other of using cluster bombs.

AFP images from Tel Aviv showed emergency responders at the scene of a missile impact, where the bombed-out entrance to a building was littered with debris.

Video footage that a witness shared with AFP showed what appeared to be a missile barrage over Jerusalem, where air raid sirens had sounded.

AFP correspondents also heard the sound of explosions from Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli media said that one of the rounds of inbound attacks, which according to the army’s Home Front Command triggered sirens in Israel’s north and parts of the annexed Golan Heights, was carried out simultaneously by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

Earlier Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would exact a “HEAVY price for Israeli crimes”, after attacks major steel factories and nuclear sites.

Before the latest fatality was confirmed, emergency services and authorities had said attacks killed 18 civilians on the Israeli side since the start of the war on February 28.

They said Iranian missile attacks had killed 13 Israelis, including four minors, as well as one Filipino caregiver and one Thai national.