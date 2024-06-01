Telecom federal secretary jailed for misconduct

The telecommunications federal secretary was arrested from the courtroom in Islamabad over misconduct in court.

Civil Judge Adil Sarwar Siyal issued arrest orders for Telecommunication Federal Secretary Muhammad Umar Malik after court find his behaviour inappropriate.

Court sentenced the federal secretary with 15-day imprisonment and Rs2,000 fine.

Telecommunication Federal Secretary Muhammad Umar Malik appeared before the court as a petitioner in the case today.

following the arrest, he was taken to Adiala Jail.