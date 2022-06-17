Telecom firms ring alarm bells, warn of phone calls ‘loadshedding’

ISLAMABAD: The telecom companies have rung alarm bells and warned of initiating ‘loadshedding’ of phone calls like power outages across the country after a massive hike in taxes, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the session of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the telecommunication officials apprised the senators that the loadshedding of phone calls would be witnessed in the coming day just like electricity.

READ: ENERGY CRISIS: SINDH ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF BUSINESSES BY 9PM

The members of the Senate’s standing committee were briefed by the representatives of the telecom firms. They said that there was a massive hike made by the government on the import levy of the fibre optic as the advance tax was increased by 15 per cent.

“We demand to reduce the advance tax on the imports of fibre optic to 8 per cent. The equipment being used in the telecom industry were declared luxurious items. The import duty has also been hiked by 20%.”

The representations apprised the senators that the companies are facing extreme difficulties due to the increased financial burden to import the fibre-optic.

READ: PAKISTAN’S TEXTILE EXPORTS UP 28.6PC TO $17.6 BILLION IN 11 MONTHS

They said, “Fibre optic was used on only 10 per cent towers across Pakistan. We will lose the global race after the tough decisions for the telecom sector. People cannot use ATMs if fibre optic cables are not laid.”

After listening to the arguments of the telecom companies, the Senate committee recommended the federal government to reduce relevant taxes on the imports of the fibre optic.

Comments