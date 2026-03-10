Telecom Revolution: PTA Sets Historic 5G Spectrum Auction today

ISLAMABAD: A new era of high-speed connectivity is set to begin in Pakistan as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) prepares to conduct the 5G spectrum auction this Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Following the auction, 5G services will initially be rolled out in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The PTA noted that the transition will also significantly enhance existing 4G services across the country.

The PTA has finalized all preparations for the auction of 600 MHz of spectrum. To ensure complete transparency, the entire process will be broadcast live.

A specialized software system will be utilized to maintain the integrity of the bidding process; testing of this software was recently completed in the presence of representatives from major telecommunication companies.

In a move to bolster telecom infrastructure, the PTA announced that the “Right of Way” rate has been slashed from Rs 36,000 to zero. Currently, the country has 274 MHz of spectrum available for use.

The authority further specified a mandatory condition for operators, requiring a minimum purchase of 100 MHz.

The PTA emphasized that specific measures have been integrated into the auction framework to guarantee an overall improvement in the quality of service for consumers.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) approved a new Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Policy Framework that will allow more mobile service providers to enter Pakistan’s telecom market.

Companies will be allowed to provide mobile services without building their own mobile networks under the new Mobile Virtual Network Operators.

Instead, these companies will use the already existing networks of current mobile operators while selling services under their own brands.

This means users could see new mobile service brands in the market, even though they rely on the same underlying networks.

The move is expected to increase competition, offer more choices to consumers, and introduce new and customized mobile packages under different brand names.

The Federal Cabinet approved the policy and formally issued by the PTA.

It clearly defines an MVNO as a mobile service provider that does not own radio towers, spectrum, or core network infrastructure. Instead, it operates through agreements with licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

For applying for an MVNO license, companies must incorporated in Pakistan and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).