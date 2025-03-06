Temperatures soar in Karachi to 38 Celsius in next week

KARACHI: The Met Office has cautioned against temperatures soaring in Karachi from Thursday (today) to hit up to 38 Celsius next week.

“Mercury likely to soar to 36-38 Celsius in Karachi next week,” Met Department focal person Anjum Nazeer Zaigham has said. Hot and dry winds will blow from the northwest for most of the day, and sea breezes will resume in the evening.

The weather in the city likely to remain hot from today and temperatures to soar further from tomorrow and likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius. The weather will not be as hot as May and June.

“The hot weather spell likely to continue until March 11, after which a decrease in temperature is expected in Karachi after March 12.

“No rainfall is expected in Karachi,” according to the weather department.

Earlier this week temperatures dropped unexpectedly in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as the cold and dry northeastern winds intensified on Wednesday morning, leading to a significant drop in the temperature during the otherwise sizzling March.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 13.1°C, which according to officials is significantly lower than the average temperature of 19.4°C in the month of March.