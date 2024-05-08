Temperatures to soar, westerly wave enter in country on May 10

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has informed that the day temperatures are likely to soar in most parts, particularly in southern half of the country due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 10th May and likely to reach upper parts on 11th May.

Under the influence of this weather system day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°Celsius above normal in Balochistan from 08th to 10th May.

Rain-duststorm or thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu and Mastung on 10th and 11th May. Moreover, dust or thunderstorm is expected in Kharan, Chagai and Panjgur districts during the period.

In Sindh day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal from 08th to 10th May. Dust-thunderstorm/ rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts on 10th (night) and 11th May.

In Punjab and Islamabad day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal from 08th to 10th May. Rain with dust or thunderstorm is expected in Lahore and other districts of northern Punjab from 10th to 12th May.

While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts of South Punjab on 10th and 11th May. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Day temperatures likely to remain 02-03°C above normal from 08th to 10th May in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rain with duststorm or thunderstorm is expected in most districts of the province including Peshawar from 10th to 12th May. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal from 08th to 10th May in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in region on 11th and 12th May.