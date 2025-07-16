Ten die, several injured in devastating rainfall in Lahore

LAHORE: Calamitous rainfall in Lahore since last night submerged several areas of the provincial capital city claiming at least 10 lives in various incidents.

Main traffic arteries of the city have been drowned under the rainwater.

Around 10 people killed across the city in incidents of electrocution and falling rooftops during the downpour started at 9:10 PM on Tuesday night.

Two children, 15-year-old Awais and 13-year-old Esha died in an electrocution incident in Harbanspura of Lahore.

Separately, five persons of a family died and two injured when a roof collapsed at Muridwal in Thokar Niaz Beg, while three others died and scores were injured in roof collapse in Raiwind.

The Met Office and the PDMA have predicted heavy rainfall during next 24 hours under the third monsoon spell in Punjab.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has advised citizens to observer caution amid heavy downpour.

The Water and Sanitation Agency said, Lahore’s Paniwala Talab recorded the highest rainfall at 171mm, followed by Iqbal Town with 169 mm. Other areas, including Tajpura, Samanabad and Lakshmi Chowk, also received more than 100mm of rain.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 stated that heavy rains and storms claimed at least 10 lives and injuring 92 people across Punjab over the past 24 hours.

In Bahawalnagar, two children, 8-year-old Salman and 10-year-old Saifullah, died when the roof of a madrasa collapsed in Manchanabad. Scores of others were injured in the incident. In another accident, 10-year-old Ali Jan died after an electric pole fell on him in Madinah Town, leaving another child injured.

In Okara, a lightning strike near Head Sulemanki claimed the lives of 16-year-old Anam and 17-year-old Asad, while one person sustained injuries.