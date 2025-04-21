Ten Khawarij killed in Mianwali CTD operation

MIANWALI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with local police, killed ten terrorists affiliated with the banned group Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Makarwal area of Mianwali, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, ten militants of the proscribed outfit were killed and several others were injured during the operation.

A local resident was also injured due to firing by the terrorists. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed he had sustained a bullet wound to the leg.

A search operation is currently underway to track down fleeing militants, while the identification process of the deceased is ongoing.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were planning a major attack in Mianwali.

Earlier on April 18, security forces killed four Khwarij during an intelligence based operation in Swat, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Swat district on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, resultantly four khwarij were killed, ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the military’s media wing noted.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, ISPR added.