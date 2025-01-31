Ten Khwarij killed during various operations in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Ten Khwarij were killed in various operations by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Kaulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.

In four separate encounters in North Waziristan district, a fire exchange took place between the security forces and khwarij in Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali. Resultantly, six Khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.

These operations were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

The ISPR further said that the weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country”, ISPR said.

Earlier, Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border and killed four terrorists.

“The movement of a group of Khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the Pak-afghan border, resultantly, four Khawarij were killed.