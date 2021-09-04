Tenant kept ball python, 19 tarantulas in his rented apartment

A landlord in the United States was stunned after seeing a ball python and 19 tarantulas kept by his tenant on his apartment, Times Now News reported.

The landlord called Drew Desjardin, an animal rescuer, to get rid of the reptile and the crawlies from his property.

Four tarantulas were found dead, while the snake was dehydrated. The rest of the creatures are doing well.

It is illegal to keep ball pythons and tarantula in Maine state. They will be taken to another place later.

“Received a phone call from a nervous landlord today about some abandoned animals in an apartment in Auburn,” he wrote on Facebook. “19 tarantulas (4 dead) and all are illegal in Maine and a ball python that had no water.” All are doing well now.”

He added: “Never a dull moment in my world.”

Desjardin is being hailed for his work by the netizens

“Awe so sad for the animals that didn’t survive but good for the ones you rescued,” a user wrote.

“Thank God for you ~ I bet any longer they all would of died. I really really dislike people who abandon their animals. It’s really sick and disgusting,” another said.

A third user said he had experienced such a thing as his next-door neighbour kept a tarantula at his apartment