Saturday, March 12, 2022
Web Desk

In Pictures: Tens of thousands evacuate as floods hit East Australia

Tens of thousands of people have been advised to evacuate their homes as floods hit eastern Australia as a result of unprecedented rains.

Bodies of two people were found from Sydney’s busiest tunnel.

Thousand have been ordered to evacuate as floodwater surrounds the city and surrounds.

Citizens of Greater Sydney have been warned about 24 hours ahead, with thunderstorms, winds and landslides. Warnings about catastrophic wet weather have been forecasted across New South Wales.

Mother and son from Sydney were found dead after they abandoned their car in a stormwater canal in west Sydney.

State Emergency Service volunteers launch an inflatable rescue boat in Camden, in the Sydney’s south-west, as the suburb is inundated by raging floodwaters

Central Coast, Illawarra, Blue Mountains, Hunter, South Coast and Sydney have also been issued warnings.

Incredible images have surfaced from Sydney’s M5 motorway showing cars in ankle-deep water and train lines flooded at Campbelltown.

Motorists have been warned not to attempt crossing the Roseville Bridge, which links the city’s north and the city, with reports of vehicles stranded on the bridge beginning to float

 

 

Central Avenue in Manly, in Sydney’s northern beaches, was flooded with ankle-deep water by Tuesday afternoon, with residents who parked their car in a nearby carpark unable to escape

 

Train lines at Campbelltown were flooded during the early hours of Tuesday morning with commuters told to avoid the city’s rail network completely and expect major delays

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Dean Narramore this morning warned coastal areas of Queensland and Victorian about expected flooding.

The Bureau said that ‘ tough 24 hours or even 48 hours ahead, ‘even if the rain does stop on Wednesday and Thursday, which it will, there’s still a lot of water in these rivers.’

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the entire of Sydney on Tuesday as incessant rain continues to fall across the south and southwest

Floodwater surrounded a small farm paddock with a single tractor in Coraki on Monday as locals prepare for more flash flooding

 

Large parts of the northern NSW town Coraki remained inundated on Monday with more rain forecast in coming days

