In Pictures: Tens of thousands evacuate as floods hit East Australia

Tens of thousands of people have been advised to evacuate their homes as floods hit eastern Australia as a result of unprecedented rains.

Bodies of two people were found from Sydney’s busiest tunnel.

Thousand have been ordered to evacuate as floodwater surrounds the city and surrounds.

Citizens of Greater Sydney have been warned about 24 hours ahead, with thunderstorms, winds and landslides. Warnings about catastrophic wet weather have been forecasted across New South Wales.

Mother and son from Sydney were found dead after they abandoned their car in a stormwater canal in west Sydney.

Central Coast, Illawarra, Blue Mountains, Hunter, South Coast and Sydney have also been issued warnings.

Incredible images have surfaced from Sydney’s M5 motorway showing cars in ankle-deep water and train lines flooded at Campbelltown.