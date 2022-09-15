Tent city to accommodate 100,000 flood victims in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has allocated 100-acre of land in Karachi’s Malir area to establish tent city for flood victims, ARY NEWS reported.

Deputy commissioner Malir while sharing details of the tent city said that a piece of 100 acres of land is being allocated in the sector 18 of the Malir district. “Thousands of tents will be erected in the area, accommodating as many as 100,000 flood victims,” he said.

He shared that along with accommodation, the affectees will also get other facilities in the camps.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Thursday said the Sindh requires 1.5 million tents but only 250,000 have been arranged.

Talking to media in Thatta after visiting flood-hit areas of Sujawal, Sindh CM said that the government has so far provided 2.5 Lac tents and two Lac tarpaulin sheds to flood affected people. “Not even 33 percent flood victims provided tents due to unavailability,” he said.

“We are taking things from all manufacturers in the country,” Shah said. “Relief items also coming from international support,” he said.

On September 01, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench ordered the immediate establishment of tent cities across the province for flood-hit victims.

Hearing a case related to destruction caused by recent rains and floods, the SHC Sukkur bench presided by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput showed resentment over the district administration over relief and rescue activities.

The SHC bench asked the commissioner how many people have been rescued and what facilities have been given to them. The court directed the Sindh government to immediately set up ten cities across the province for the flood victims.

