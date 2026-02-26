Kuwait enforces strict Ramadan 2026 rules

The Kuwait Municipality has said that it will strictly enforce regulations governing temporary event tents during the holy month of Ramadan 2026, warning that violations will not be tolerated.

In a statement, the Kuwait Municipality said it would take all necessary measures against individuals who fail to comply with licensing and safety requirements.

Kuwait travel guide Mohammed Sandan, Director of Public Relations and official spokesperson for the municipality, called on all event tent owners to strictly follow Regulation No. 935 of 2019, which governs tents used for social, religious (including Iftar gatherings), and sporting events.

Under the rules, tents must be made of lightweight, fire-resistant materials that can be easily assembled and dismantled. The use of permanent construction materials, including kitchens or fixed service areas, is prohibited.

He added that only Kuwaiti citizens of full legal capacity may apply, and all applications must be submitted in person or through a legal representative using the approved forms available at the Road Occupancy Control Department within the Ministry of Interior.

Applicants are required to provide a contract with the implementing company, a copy of its commercial licence, the applicant’s civil identification, and signed authorisation documents.

The spokesperson also emphasized that approvals from the Ministry of the Interior, the General Fire Force, and other relevant authorities are required.

Municipal regulations further specify safety and spacing requirements: tents must be at least 200 meters apart from each other, 500 meters from high-voltage power lines, one kilometer from gas stations, and 2 kilometers from oil, military installations, or landfill sites.

Erecting earthen berms or barriers, obstructing traffic, disturbing residents, or hosting activities that violate public morals are strictly forbidden.

Licences are issued strictly for their designated purpose and may not be rented out or used for commercial gain.

The fee for a temporary Ramadan 2026 tent licence is 500 Kuwaiti dinars, with an additional refundable deposit of 500 dinars payable through the KNET electronic payment system.