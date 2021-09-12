Federal govt forms body to hold talks with terminated employees: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has constituted a committee to hold talks with government employees terminated from services following a Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order regarding the annulment of a 2010 act, ARY NEWS reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam on August 17 declared the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act, 2010 as unconstitutional after it was enacted for reinstating the employees who were appointed from Nov 1, 1993, till Nov 30, 1996, and was sacked by the then government from Nov 1, 1996, till Oct 12, 1999.

According to sources, the government has formed a committee to hold talks with nearly 1600 employees who were terminated from services after the apex court’s order.

“The committee included defence minister, state minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan,” they said adding that the committee would listen to the grievances of the employees.

Following a Supreme Court decision on the restoration of sacked employees, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) directed its 51 employees to return an amount of Rs 80 million paid to them under the 2010 law.

According to sources, 51 PIA employees were paid an amount while utilizing the PPP era law and the national flag carrier has directed them to return money amounting to Rs80 million.

“They are directed to return the amount in two installments with the first one to be submitted by September 30 while the second by October 31,” they said adding that a total of 114 employees were reinstated before the law and 63 of them got retired after completion of their tenure.