Terrifying footage: Cab driver dies after being shot in head by stray bullet

A rookie cab driver, who had worked for Uber for two months, died in the hospital after being shot by a stray bullet in Harlem by a gunman who is said to have been just 15.

The deceased cab driver was identified as 21-year-old Kuldip Singh who succumbed to wounds on Tuesday after being shot in the head on Saturday night on W. 131st St and Frederick Douglass Blvd.

According to Dailymail UK, Singh was caught in the crossfire incident of a shootout.

It emerged that he was struck as he drove his black Toyota Camry past a nearby silver sedan as a gun battle erupted between that car’s occupants and people on the street.

Terrifying footage has surfaced which starts with two figures approaching the silver car, that was parked in the middle of the street, with the right rear door left open, whereas, a woman is seen smoking a cigarette near the trunk of the car with a man standing in front of the passenger door.

The video footage captured the Harlem shootout on Saturday which occurred around 9.45pm.

One of the figures, the 15-year-old suspect in the white hoodie, falls to the ground after shots are fired from the driver seat of the silver vehicle. The other people are then captured scattering from the scene as they run in different directions with the white-hooded suspect opening fire into the silver car.

The driver is seen briefly getting out of the car with gun visible in hand as a man in a black t-shirt climbs into the back seat. The car then drives down the road leaving the white-hooded figure wounded on the ground, sustaining injuries to the torso.

The immigrant cab driver came to the US in 2018 and started working for Uber just for two months before being shot in the back of the head, Dailymail UK reported.

His Toyota continued moving down the street as he lay mortally wounded inside, and only came to a stop after it smashed into another vehicle that was double-parked nearby. The young Uber driver was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he remained in critical condition.

Singh was taken into surgery on Tuesday but the bullet could not be removed. He later died having lost most of his brain functions.

Uber spokeswoman Carly DeBeikes said: ‘Our hearts are with the driver, his passengers and their loved ones after this horrific and senseless act of violence.’

The 15-year-old suspect was also taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia but was found to be in stable condition. No charges, however, were filed against the suspect.

No arrests have been currently made as a result of the shooting but cops are looking into the incident to identify the five people who were at the scene.

Police are also searching for the gun used during the shootout after the young suspect fled the scene without it.

The weapon was reportedly found and taken by two random onlookers, according to police sources.