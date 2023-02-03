Terrifying murder of student, 12, takes place in Shakargarh

SHAKARGARH: A 12-year-old student namely Subhan was brutally murdered in Shakargarh city located in Punjab’s Narowal district, ARY News reported on Friday.

Subhan was shot in the head from a close range by an unidentified killer in Shakargarh. The student’s body was recovered from the farmland by locals.

Police said that Subhan’s body was shifted to the hospital for completing the legal formalities. Sources said that the boy went outside the home on Thursday evening and his body was recovered from the farmland late Friday night.

According to the police, the slain has no personal enmity with anyone. Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR), nominating unidentified persons in the murder incident.

In January 2020, a teenager had been arrested by police in the murder case of a student in Pakpattan.

Mubashir had allegedly shot at and killed his fellow student Abdul Rauf, a ninth class student, after a brawl in the city’s Hassanpura neighbourhood, according to the police.

The accused, a 10th class student, shot dead the victim following an altercation with him at an educational institution.

