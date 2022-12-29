Terror wave: PM Shehbaz Sharif summons NSC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss matters related to national security, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PM has convened the NSC meeting at PM House on Friday, which would be attended by the defence minister, interior minister, foreign minister and finance minister as well as the military chiefs.

The NSC huddle would be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan, sources say.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a rise in terror incidents in Balochistan, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Army’s top brass vows to eliminate terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday chaired the 254th Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Corps Commanders Conference was held under the chair of COAS General Syed Asim Munir for two days from December 27 to 28.

A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the Pakistan Army was undertaken, according to the press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.

