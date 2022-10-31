Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Nov 9

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday has extended interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a terrorism case until November 9, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan resumed the hearing. The PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan filed a plea in the court and asked for an exemption from personal appearance in the terrorism case.

The honourable court also extended the former prime minister’s interim bail till November 9.

Upon accepting Imran khan’s plea for personal exemption the court adjourned the case till November 9.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders’ interim bail till November 7, violating the section 144 case.

While hearing the case the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas accepted PTI leaders’ plea for exemption from personal appearance.

Furthermore, the ATC while extending the interim bail of the PTI leaders adjourned the hearing of the case until November 7.

‘Violating Section 144’

The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

