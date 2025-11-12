Terrorist attacks will never shake national resolve, dialogue only path to peace: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and multilateralism as the foundation for peace, stability, and development.

Addressing the second day of the three-day Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), Dar said that the presence of parliamentarians and delegates from across the world reflected a shared belief that cooperation among nations remains the surest path to peace and progress.

He noted that the conference—organized under the Senate of Pakistan through the vision of Chairman Senate and ISC Founding Chairman Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani—represented another milestone in Pakistan’s continued efforts to promote peace, security, and development through multilateral engagement.

Referring to global challenges, the Deputy Prime Minister said the world is going through a period of transformation marked by strained trust in multilateral institutions, growing geopolitical rivalries, the climate crisis, terrorism, and deepening inequalities.

“At such a moment, forums like this carry exceptional significance,” he remarked. “Multilateralism must not only be preserved but revitalized through openness, inclusion and the active participation of people’s representatives.”

Condemning the recent terrorist attacks in Wana and Islamabad that claimed 15 lives, Dar said Pakistan categorically rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“These cowardly acts will never shake our national resolve to eliminate this menace,” he said, reaffirming that dialogue, understanding and partnership remain the only sustainable path to peace and security.

Ishaq Dar emphasized that Pakistan’s foreign policy is rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereign equality, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference, and friendly relations among nations.

Highlighting Pakistan’s leadership at the United Nations, he recalled that during its presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025, Pakistan had convened an open debate on promoting international peace through multilateralism, leading to the unanimous adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution on strengthening mechanisms for peaceful dispute settlement.