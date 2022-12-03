Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a notorious terrorist commander in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, a notorious terrorist commander – identified as Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai – was killed in Shewa area of North Waziristan Tribal District.

The ISPR further stated that the security forces also recovered arms and ammunitions from the possession of killed terrorist.

“The terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by CTD in multiple cases,” it added.

The statement noted that locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Read More: Five soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Earlier on November 30, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces were patrolling in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District when they came under fire from terrorists.

“Pakistan Army troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively,” the ISPR said. However, it added, during the intense fire exchange, Havaldar Parosh, who was a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing noted that the terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorist, it added.

