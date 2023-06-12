Terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist and injured two during a gun battle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the gun battle between terrorists and security forces took place in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

“The forces retaliated effectively to firing by terrorists, resulting in killing of one terrorist,” the ISPR said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

ISPR said that terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media concluded.

Earlier, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that a fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district on Jun 3, 2023.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and two terrorists were killed and another two injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas (age 38 years, resident of Khushab District) and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din (age 23 years, Resident of Dera Ismail Khan District) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.