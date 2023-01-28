Terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan District, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the IBO operation was conducted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area. When the security forces approached the suspects, they retaliated.

In response, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. After killing the suspect, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition.

The ISPR noted that the suspect remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s law and order situation has worsened over the past few months, with groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan executing attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) across the country.

Earlier in January, ISPR stated that at least 11 terrorists, including a local commander, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan district.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan’s Wana area and successfully “foiled a high-profile terrorist activity.”

During the exchange of fire, 11 terrorists, including terrorist commander Hafizullah alias Tor Hafiz and two suicide bombers, were killed,” the ISPR added.

The statement noted that a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition were also recovered in the IBO.

