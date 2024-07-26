web analytics
Friday, July 26, 2024
Terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday gunned down a terrorist involved in numerous terror activities and killings of innocent masses and soldiers during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, wherein terrorist – identified as Razzaq – was killed.

He was a close associate of Gul Bahadur and was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing of Malik Sher Muhammad, grandson of Faqir of Ippi on 6 January 2023 as well as facilitation of suicide bombing attack in North Waziristan on 16 March 2024 which resulted in shahadat of seven brave soldiers.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

 

