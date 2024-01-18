25.9 C
Terrorist hideouts of BLA, BLF struck in Iran: ISPR

By Laiq Ur Rehman
RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Thursday said Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

“In early hours of 18 January 2024, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan. The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage,” the military wing said while sharing details about operation Marg Bar Sarmachar.

