Terrorist involved in martyrdom of intel officers ‘killed’

LAHORE: A terrorist, who was involved in the martyrdom of two intelligence officers in Khanewal, succumbed to injuries after getting arrested in injured condition by security forces, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district to arrest the terrorist – identified as Umar Khan Niazi.

After an intense exchange of fire, the security forces arrested the terrorist – who was involved in the martyrdom of two intelligence officers in Khanewal. The arrested accused died after undergoing treatment for some time, stated a statement issued in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that two officials of an intelligence agency were shot dead by terrorist Umar Khan Niazi in the parking of a roadside hotel in Khanewal district on January 3.

The officers – Naveed Sadiq and Nasir Abbas – went to the parking lot after tea when Umar Niazi opened fire at them. Both the officials suffered bullet wounds and died on the spot. However, the suspect riding a motorcycle fled the scene.

A case was lodged against Umar Khan at CTD police station in Multan under the sections of terrorism and murder.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspect had carried out an attack on the intel officers with the facilitation of another terrorisit Asadullah and other banned outfits. Khan was also included in the watch list due to his connections with the banned outfits.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced conferring Hilal-e-Shujaat upon the martyred intel officers including ISI Director Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir Abbas.

PM announced conferring civil awards upon ISI Director Naveed Sadiq Shaheed and Sitara-e-Shujaat upon Inspector Nasir Abbas Shaheed who embraced martyrdom in firing by terrorists in Khanewal.

