Terrorist associated with proscribed JSMM arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The police and law enforcement agencies in a joint action arrested a terrorist associated with the proscribed organisation, Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Shafi Burfat group in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrest was made from Karachi’s Bhittabad area. The police said the terrorist named Romesh Kumar is highly qualified as he holds BS degree in Physics and Telecom from Federal Urdu University.

Kumar is an expert in producing bombs and is said to be the mastermind of 38 cracker blasts that took place between 2010-15. In the initial interrogation, he confessed to target killing, vandalizing properties and other crimes.

Explosives, crackers, mobile and CNIC have been confiscated from the custody of the arrested outlaw, said the police.

He also revealed about receiving directives from Shafi Burfat from Germany. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Karachi police detains ‘wanted terrorist’ in intelligence-based raid

Last month, the police in Ittehad Town claimed to have arrested an alleged notorious terrorist belonging to a banned outfit in an intelligence-based raid.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaemari Fida Hussain had said at least half kilogram explosives and hand grenades were confiscated from his possession at the time of the arrest.