Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist were killed during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the incident took place in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

It further said the terrorists had remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians”. The tribal elders were committed to giving full support for the eradication of terrorism from the area.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that security forces arrested six terrorists including a suicide bomber from South Waziristan.

The law enforcers conducted the operation in South Waziristan and arrested six terrorists including a suicide bomber and four facilitators.

The arrested terrorists have confessed to their crimes. It has been revealed that the majority of the arrested terrorists were studying in religious seminaries in Hangu, Kurram, Tall and other areas.

Comments