Terrorist killed during North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district, ARY News quoted ISPR Friday.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier in February, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Spin Wam area of the North Waziristan district.

As per details, the security forces killed two terrorists and two were arrested during the intense encounter.

The army’s media wing further said that two Pakistan Army soldiers Sipahi Imran Ullah and Sipahi Afzal Khan embraced martyrdom during the gunfight with terrorists.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the terrorists were involved in terror activities against innocent civilians and security forces.

