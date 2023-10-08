Terrorist killed in North Waziristan gunfight: ISPR

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist

Known as Azeem Ullah alias ‘Ghazi’, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in various terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said sanitization has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation.

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO: ISPR

Yesterday, at least two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zerber in Balochistan’s Kech district.

“On the night between 6/7 October 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation [IBO] in general area Zerber, Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists,” a statement from military’s media wing said.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and the terrorists, and as a result, two terrorists were killed.

A large quantity of equipment and explosives was also recovered from their possession. “The killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies,” the ISPR added.

It further said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are committed to thwart efforts of enemies of peace in the country,” ISPR added.