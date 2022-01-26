Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Wednesday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, during an intense exchange of fire, terrorist Saddam was killed in the IBO. A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist, said the ISPR.

Terrorist Saddam was an expert in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planting and was involved in terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

Recently, Security forces have recovered a huge cache of weapons and IED preparation material during a raid at a terrorist hideout in the South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to details shared by the ISPR, while acting on information of a terrorist hideout, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sarwakai area of the South Waziristan district.

During a search of the area, the army’s media wing said that a large number of weapons, ammunition and IED preparation material was recovered from the hideout. “Recovered cache of weapons and ammunition includes Sub Machine Guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibres.”

