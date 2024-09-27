Terrorist killed in Razmak IBO ‘identified’ as Afghan national

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces have identified one of the terrorists killed in yesterday’s Razmak intelligence-based operation (IBO) as an Afghan national, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the identity of the Afghan terrorist, Jalandar Khan, was confirmed through an Afghan identity card recovered from him. Additionally, a weapons license issued by the Afghan government was also recovered from another killed terrorist, Saifullah Farooq.

The operation was conducted by security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, where they have been conducting clearance operations against terrorist groups.

Yesterday, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed eight khwarij, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, a firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists, Khawarij, associated with an outlawed group while one terrorist was injured. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The statement further mentioned that the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians.

The ISPR reiterated the commitment of the security forces to rid the country of the menace of terrorism and the Khawarij extremists.