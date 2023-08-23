Terrorist killed in South Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed an active terrorist during an exchange of fire exchange in the wee hours of Wednesday in the general area Ladha of South Waziristan District.

The army troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly one of them was sent to hell, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area, it said.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, the ISPR said.

Yesterday, at least six Pakistan army soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the general area Asman Manza of South Waziristan district on August 22.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” it said, “however, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”

The armed forces said that they were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers further strengthen their resolve.