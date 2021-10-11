Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least one terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the IBO was conducted in a hideout on confirmed intelligence of the presence of terrorists in Mirali.

“On confirm intelligence of presence of terrorists in Mirali, North Waziristan, troops conducted IBO on the terrorist hideout,” the ISPR said.

It said that weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation while an area clearance operation is in progress.

Yesterday, four terrorists were gunned down after an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Awaran district of Balochistan on Saturday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, an exchange of fire took place between Frontier Corps’ personnel and terrorists in Awaran district, leading to the killing of four terrorists.

The security forces have also captured weapons and ammunition possessed by the slain terrorists, the army’s media wing said