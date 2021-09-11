Terrorist killed, six arrested in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed and six others were arrested in an operation carried out by the security forces in the South Waziristan area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces launched an operation in the Sokhel area of South Waziristan and after an exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was gunned down and six others were taken into custody.

The clearance operation was underway in the area.

Recently, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred, one terrorist was killed and another was arrested in injured condition in South Waziristan operation.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces witnessed an unusual movement near the Pakistan Army picket. Quick response force was sent to deal with the terrorists.

Read more: Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

During the intense fire, a militant was killed and a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom. He was identified as Naik Ziauddin, hailing from KP’s area of Mardan.

The forces also arrested his another accomplice in injured condition, who revealed their plan to attack the Pakistan Army check post, said ISPR.