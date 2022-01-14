Terrorist killed, two arrested during Miranshah IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist has been killed and two terrorists were apprehended by the security forces during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Miranshah, North Waziristan, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Friday.

The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists. During the IBO, a terrorist was killed and two others were arrested by the security forces besides recovering weapons and ammunition.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an area clearance operation was in progress to hunt down any other terrorist in the area.

The terrorist killed in the IBO was identified as Zahid aka Kochi who is an IED expert of outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It was learnt that all three terrorists were not local residents of Miranshah who have been given a hideout at a home.

Earlier in the day, ISPR reported that a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a military check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district.

The military’s media wing said that terrorists had opened fire on a military check post in Bannu’s Jani Khel town on January 13-14 night. The army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, it added.

During intense exchange of fire, a soldier, 26-year-old Sarfaraz Ali, embraced martyrdom.

