Terrorist shot dead in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was shot dead in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Dossali area on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said security forces conducted the IBO following information regarding the presence of terrorists in Dossali. During an intense exchange of fire, a terrorist, named Mobeen alias Majrooh, got killed, it added.

Weapon and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist, the ISPR said. He was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

On Jan 26, security forces conducted an IBO in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, during which a terrorist, Saddam, was killed.

Saddam was an expert of planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and was involved in terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

