Terror network behind SHO Kharan’s killing busted, confessional video released

QUETTA: Law enforcement agencies have arrested three terrorists involved in the martyrdom of SHO Kharan, with one of the suspects confessing that he received terrorist training in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

The arrests were disclosed during a joint press conference by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), where a confessional video of an arrested terrorist was also played.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that 78,000 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted across Balochistan in 2025, resulting in the killing of 707 terrorists, while more than 200 security personnel were martyred during these operations. He said all institutions carried out joint intelligence-led actions.

He added that a successful IBO was carried out in Kharan on Saturday, leading to the arrest of three suspects. The official warned that terrorists have increasingly begun targeting civilians, citing incidents including the abduction of children during a picnic in Pir Ghaib and the martyrdom of an assistant commissioner belonging to a Baloch family.

He further stated that the United States designated the Baloch Liberation Organisation (BLO) and Majid Brigade as terrorist organisations on August 11. A Red Notice Cell has been established under the supervision of the Chief Minister Balochistan to pursue terrorists operating abroad, and authorities will coordinate with Interpol.

The official said a new project is being launched to grant additional powers to the police and CTD, expressing confidence that this would produce positive results.

Meanwhile, DIG CTD said that SHO City Kharan Qasim was martyred in October, and three terrorists involved in his killing have now been arrested. He said the suspects belong to “Fitna-e-Hindustan”, adding that one of the arrested terrorists is the brother of Jahangir, who was involved in the FC Headquarters attack in Nokundi.

The DIG claimed terrorists receive facilitation from India, while their training camps include Afghan nationals, and links of major attacks, including the FC Headquarters assault, trace back to Afghanistan. He added that two Kalashnikov rifles taken by terrorists during the DIG Complex attack were also recovered.

According to the confessional statement, the arrested terrorist admitted they were ordered to abduct SHO Qasim, collected prior intelligence, and attempted the kidnapping. However, the officer resisted, leading to his martyrdom. Further investigations and arrests are underway.