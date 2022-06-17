‘Terrorists’ allegedly involved in Karachi bomb blasts arrested

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams have arrested four ‘terrorists’ allegedly involved in Karachi bomb blasts during separate raids in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that two out of four alleged terrorists were associated with a separatist outfit. Two accused identified as Sarmad Ali and Sana were involved in bomb blasts on railway tracks.

The accused men are also likely to be involved in Saddar and Bolton Market bomb explosions.

The CTD officials said that the suspects were involved in providing literature about a separatist outfit to the students. “The accused men are also involved in rekeying and publishing anti-state content on social media.”

“The arrested suspects had murdered the brother of a government officer in Larkana.”

The third suspect was identified as Syed Muhammad Arif who is associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-P). ‘The accused is a member of Shah Faisal sector and was wanted to police. Weapon was also recovered from his possession.”

“The fourth suspect was a member of Lyari gang war,” the CTD spokesperson said.

On May 21, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested Manzoor Hussain – an ‘accomplice namely of the encountered suspect’ of Karachi’s Saddar bomb blast – during a raid in Hyderabad.

Manzoor Hussain had been arrested from Hyderabad’s Subhan Colony who was an accomplice of the suspected terrorist killed in an encounter in Karachi’s Maripur area.

According to the CTD, Manzoor Hussain was also involved in a railway track bomb blast incident. The arrested suspect had been involved in anti-state and terrorist activities. It was learnt that Hussain had also made a failed attempt to conduct an IED blast on March 23.

