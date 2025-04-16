web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Terrorists attack police mobile vehicle in Lakki Marwat

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAKKI MARWAT: A police mobile vehicle was targeted by terrorists in the Paharh Khel Pakka area of Lakki Marwat on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police spokesperson, an exchange of gunfire took place between the security forces and the terrorists, resulting in injuries to a policeman and a civilian.

The injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Additional police personnel and armored vehicles have been summoned to the site to secure the area and pursue the assailants.

In a separate incident, at least four persons were killed and five sustained injuries when a Jirga escalated into violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat.

As per details from the Police, the incident took place when two factions opened up gunfire on each other near the Gandi Chowk area in Jirga.

Read more: Lakki Marwat cops repulse terrorist attack

Prior to this, two police officers were martyred in a militant attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat.

The deceased officers, identified as Khan Bahadur and Hikmatullah, were on their way to the duty station when they came under fire near Jabo khel area, the police said.

The law enforcers reached the crime scene and initiated a search for the assailants, who had escaped following the incident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.