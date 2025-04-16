Terrorists attack police mobile vehicle in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A police mobile vehicle was targeted by terrorists in the Paharh Khel Pakka area of Lakki Marwat on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police spokesperson, an exchange of gunfire took place between the security forces and the terrorists, resulting in injuries to a policeman and a civilian.

The injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Additional police personnel and armored vehicles have been summoned to the site to secure the area and pursue the assailants.

In a separate incident, at least four persons were killed and five sustained injuries when a Jirga escalated into violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat.

As per details from the Police, the incident took place when two factions opened up gunfire on each other near the Gandi Chowk area in Jirga.

Prior to this, two police officers were martyred in a militant attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat.

The deceased officers, identified as Khan Bahadur and Hikmatullah, were on their way to the duty station when they came under fire near Jabo khel area, the police said.

The law enforcers reached the crime scene and initiated a search for the assailants, who had escaped following the incident.