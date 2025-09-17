Terrorists being eliminated, no district challenging, says IG KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief has said that terrorists are being eliminated in the province, “no district is challenging for police”.

IGP KP Zulfiqar Hameed talking to media, has said that terrorists are being curbed where they are in the province.

“Police has been on high alert in southern districts of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan and no district has been challenging to the police,” IG said.

“Terrorists are not more than a few hundred in every district of the KP. In South Waziristan the number of terrorists could be more,” KP police chief said.

IG KP said that the police patrolling has been restored at all highways of southern districts. “Operation also been ongoing against terrorists in mountainous districts of the province”, he said.