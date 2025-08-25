web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Terrorists cannot win against state in Balochistan: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

LAHORE: Former Interim-PM Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the separatist militants in Balochistan cannot win against the state of Pakistan and it is just a matter of time when state turns victorious against them and their subversive actitivities are totally brought under control.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar said the objectives of Baloch insurgents are unattainable and the ultimate victory of the state is inevitable. “The answer to whether militants can achieve their goals is certainly no,” he remarked.

Commenting on Pakistan’s foreign relations after Marka-e-Haq, he said the country is now in a position to receive calls simultaneously from both Washington and Beijing.

“For Pakistan, Beijing is like family and home, while the US is like a friend. One cannot sever ties with family under any circumstance, but friends can be chosen,” he explained.

Responding to a question regarding extention, Kakar noted that the law is applied to all services chiefs. “In my understanding, there is no need for any new notification. The five-year tenure law applies to the current military leadership,” he added.

Responding to a question about irregularities and form 47 in controversial elections, Kakar said: “Whether I am satisfied or not makes no difference. If the public is not satisfied, they should approach the tribunals.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.