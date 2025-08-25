Terrorists cannot win against state in Balochistan: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

LAHORE: Former Interim-PM Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the separatist militants in Balochistan cannot win against the state of Pakistan and it is just a matter of time when state turns victorious against them and their subversive actitivities are totally brought under control.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar said the objectives of Baloch insurgents are unattainable and the ultimate victory of the state is inevitable. “The answer to whether militants can achieve their goals is certainly no,” he remarked.

Commenting on Pakistan’s foreign relations after Marka-e-Haq, he said the country is now in a position to receive calls simultaneously from both Washington and Beijing.

“For Pakistan, Beijing is like family and home, while the US is like a friend. One cannot sever ties with family under any circumstance, but friends can be chosen,” he explained.

Responding to a question regarding extention, Kakar noted that the law is applied to all services chiefs. “In my understanding, there is no need for any new notification. The five-year tenure law applies to the current military leadership,” he added.

Responding to a question about irregularities and form 47 in controversial elections, Kakar said: “Whether I am satisfied or not makes no difference. If the public is not satisfied, they should approach the tribunals.”