Terrorists involved in Jamrud checkpost suicide attack arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested six terrorists involved in the suicide attack on Takhta Baig checkpost, Jamrud Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday۔

As per details, the prime suspect was already killed earlier. The CTD had recovered explosives, arms and ammunition and important documents from the possession of terrorist.

The CTD officials are in search of two other terrorist in the case.

In January, terrorists, including a suicide bomber, attacked security check post in Jamrud area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s in which at least two police officials were martyred and three others injured.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have arrested an accused involved in the targeted killing of seven people, including a traffic and district police officer.

The CTD Target Killing Working Group in an action near Karachi’s Nagan Chorangi arrested the accused, Faraz Al-Hassan, for killing seven people.

CTD Ali Raza in charge had said that the accused was prosecuted under other provisions including murder, attempted murder and terrorism ،

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Security Committee (NSC) had approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour.

