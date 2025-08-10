Terrorists kill one policeman in southeast Iran: media

TEHRAN: Terrorists killed one policeman in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Iranian media reported Sunday, adding that three assailants also died.

“A policeman from Saravan was killed while terrorists were trying to enter the police station” in that area of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Tasnim news agency said.

The attackers were members of the Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (“Army of Justice” in Arabic) active in Iran’s southeast, the agency said.

“Three terrorists were killed and two were arrested,” Tasnim said.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents or smugglers.

The province hosts a significant population from the Baloch ethnic minority, which practises Sunni Islam in Shiite-majority Iran.

On July 26, gunmen stormed a courthouse in the province’s capital Zahedan, killing at least six people, in an attack that was later claimed by Jaish al-Adl.

In one of the deadliest attacks in the province, 10 police officers were killed in October.